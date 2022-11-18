Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.
According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.
Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
No further information was available.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.