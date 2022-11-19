Less than a week until Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022-23 winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is aimed to have the earliest opening date in the resort’s history.

On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the resort will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

During early season operations, top to bottom skiing and snowboarding will only be available on limited terrain for all skill level skiers and snowboarders.

Seven runs covering a span of 58 acres will open on Friday. Flat Top Flyer high-speed quad chair lift will bring people to the top of the slopes, and additional terrain will become available as conditions allow.

Ryan Schramm, Powderhorn’s General Manager, explained that “significant preseason snowfall combined with an exceptional job by our snowmaking and grooming crews created the ideal circumstances for an early opening. Our crews took advantage of favorable temperatures to build a quality snow surface for opening.”

Powderhorn’s gravity-fed snowmaking system, one of the most energy efficient systems in North America, has been running at-capacity every opportunity since late October. The resort has received 51 inches of natural snowfall and currently has a 30-inch base depth – much higher totals than historical opening day averages.

Lift tickets for the early season will be available at $79 fpr adults and teens and $69 for juniors. Season Passes are available for children 5 and under, and seniors 75 and up are are available for $29 at any time.

Guests may also purchase four fully transferable day tickets in the form of Mission: Four’dable Quad Packs, on sale for $259 until November 28th and $299 from November 29th until December 19th.

Powderhorn’s Base Lodge, Sunset Grill, Rental & Repair Shop, and the Outdoor Elements retail store will be open to the public and the 300 Lakes Village Tiny Homes are available for bookings.

For the most up-to-date conditions, lift operations, and trail openings visit the Snow Report or download the Powderhorn mobile app. All operations are subject to weather.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.