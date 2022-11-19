Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week.

While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Starting Monday, right lane closures can be expected:

Eastbound from Mile Post 186-187.

Westbound from Mile Post 185.5-184.5.

Lane closures will end at noon on Wednesday.

