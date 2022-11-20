4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms

Latest News

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant