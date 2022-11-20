Grand Junction Rec Center Update

Matchett Park
Matchett Park
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million.

The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.

A community member says it’s a small price to pay for a center that is much needed.

“I think it will benefit the community quite a bit. There’s not really a point of gathering that anyone can go to do sports and go swimming; just gather around and have a sense of community,” said Hannah Scheef. “Every time you want to go anywhere, you have to travel to Fruita or Orchard Mesa to go to a rec center. So it will be nice, and I think it’s just a small price to pay for that sense of community.

