Slight warm-up leading into the start of next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Across the Western Slope for today, conditions were similar to yesterday in that sunshine and dry conditions have persisted. The only change occurred in our sky cover, where very little to no cloud cover appeared for our Saturday. Temperatures also remained similar to yesterday, with Grand Junction in the lower 40s and Montrose in the upper 30s. Clear skies that we saw throughout today will continue throughout the nighttime hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid-teens throughout most of the Western Slope.

Tomorrow, conditions and temperatures will remain the same as they were today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will stay in the lower 40s, and Montrose will warm to the lower 40s. Sunshine will continue throughout the day and will carry over into the start of next week.

Where some changes will occur is by Monday; while sky conditions will remain sunny, temperatures will warm by a few degrees in many locations across the Western Slope. Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will hover in the mid-40s. All four areas will start to see some cloud cover for Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to partly cloudy skies before sunshine returns by Thanksgiving. By Friday and into Saturday, this warming trend will continue as temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and the lower 50s by the start of the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.