2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown, according to authorities. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms

Latest News

Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Buy Now, Pay Later apps grew over 1,000% from 2019 to 2021
Buy Now, Pay Later: Experts say ease of payment is convenient, but could overwhelm shoppers during holiday season
Buy now, pay later
Vega State Park, located in Western Colorado. On November 25, all state parks will be free to...
Fresh Air Friday allows free entry to all Colorado State Parks