Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 22-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says it was not deliberate.

Nicholas Gutierrez told NBC4LA that he didn’t do it intentionally and feels bad.

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying further investigation was needed.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Deputies had earlier said that the driver intentionally hit the recruits. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/OBTAINED BY KCBS/ANDREW MARTINEZ/FRANCISCO SILVA/CNN/Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

Gutierrez’s attorney says he was on his way to work at the time and had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically.

Authorities said Sunday that one recruit was in grave condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms

Latest News

Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Buy Now, Pay Later apps grew over 1,000% from 2019 to 2021
Buy Now, Pay Later: Experts say ease of payment is convenient, but could overwhelm shoppers during holiday season
Buy now, pay later
Vega State Park, located in Western Colorado. On November 25, all state parks will be free to...
Fresh Air Friday allows free entry to all Colorado State Parks