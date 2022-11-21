Fresh Air Friday allows free entry to all Colorado State Parks

Vega State Park, located in Western Colorado. On November 25, all state parks will be free to the public to get some fresh air.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With families taking time to spend with their families this weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites anyone to come spend some time outdoors soaking in the fresh air.

This Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, CPW offers free admission to all Colorado State Parks.

This year is the 8th annual Fresh Air Friday encouraging people to spend some time making memories outdoors.

With 42 Colorado state parks and hundreds of trails to choose from, there are plenty of outdoor adventures to experience.

While all parks are open, Friday is still a holiday and visitor centers may be not be open or fully staffed. Enforcement personnel will still be patrolling parks.

Throughout the year, CPW offers family friendly activities, fun-filled adventures and opportunities to learn and try new things at all of our state parks. Visit the CPW Event Calendar to find a Fresh Air Friday activity near you. Please call the park visitor center ahead of your visit for hours, closures or other information.

