Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms

Latest News

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured