Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault.

The GJPD states that it was made aware of the attack at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon after a 911 call reported that a man bleeding from the neck was walking across North Avenue near the 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue intersection. When authorities arrived, they reportedly learned that the man had been stabbed and was in need of medical attention. He was then taken to a hospital.

Shortly after, McMillan was arrested by the GJPD.

No other information was released by authorities.

