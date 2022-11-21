Vigil held in Grand Junction for Colorado Springs victims

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A remembrance candlelight vigil was held last night to honor those in the LGBTQ+ community whose lives have been lost too soon.

The vigil was held at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Grand Junction and follows the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five and injured 18 before being subdued by “heroic” patrons.

Jeanne Brighton, a resident of Grand Junction, attended the vigil. She said that members of the LGBTQ+ community that have lost their lives to violence don’t always have family that will memorialize them in a way that is truly honoring the lives that they lived.

“It’s hard. We live under this umbrella of understanding that violence against us is very high level and as we’ve seen just last night can come any time. So the opportunity to come together, and, it’s the strength of community. Every day we hear of new stories of violence and a moment to come together and say ‘we’ve got this, we’re together, we’re not alone,’ that’s invaluable to us,” said Brighton.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered all flags be lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide, until sunset on November 26 to honor and remember the individuals who lost their lives at Club Q. Flags will be lowered for five days for the five victims lost.

The Polis-Primavera Administration will also be flying the pride flag at the Colorado State Capitol for the next five days.

