Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the holiday season upon us, the opportunity for holiday scams is on the rise.

The Mesa County Crime Stoppers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware and vigilant this holiday season so you don’t fall victim to any holiday scams.

The big scams to be mindful of this year is, credit card scams, package thefts and care break-ins. Be aware of where your credit card is at, at all times, make sure to not leave packages out in the open you can instead opt for picking up a holiday package at a drop-off location, and don’t leave any valuable or eye catching holiday gifts in plain sight tempting car break-ins.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.