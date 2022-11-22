Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’

Roice-Hurst pet of the Week: 'Meet Ursa'
Roice-Hurst pet of the Week: 'Meet Ursa'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!

Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.

Ursa loves a good car ride and would make a great travel and adventure buddy. She would fit right in with an active family.

If you’re interested in adopting Ursa, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

