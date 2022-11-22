Woman arrested for burning down boyfriend’s house, sheriff’s office says

Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly burning down the house of her boyfriend.

Senaida Soto was charged with one count of burglary and one count of arson.

Texas firefighters responded to a home in Bexar County early Sunday morning after the owner said Soto had broken into the home and set it on fire. She also reportedly stole some items from the house.

In a Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Soto was in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner.

Officials said Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend when another woman answered his phone. This woman was identified as a relative of the boyfriend.

Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone and went to the boyfriend’s home. That’s when officials said she lit the couch in the living room on fire.

Video captured the fire spreading from the couch and causing the house to go up in flames. The sheriff’s office said more than $50,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

Authorities also said Soto texted her boyfriend while the house was on fire, saying “I hope your house is okay.”

Officials investigated the arson and issued two warrants for Soto’s arrest. She was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

