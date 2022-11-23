Garage fire injures one, displaces three

Grand Junction fire fighters work to extinguish a garage fire as black smoke billows out.
Grand Junction fire fighters work to extinguish a garage fire as black smoke billows out.(David Jones)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road, but the Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. The GJFD also reports that there were no deaths or serious injuries, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

The GJFD says that three adults and one dog have been displaced by the fire.

One car in the garage was significantly damaged along with the garage, and the interior of the home sustained minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

