Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week.

Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property.

We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month.

The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate and large campsites filled with everything from garbage to barbeques and bikes to human feces.

Illegal camping on unapproved county property would cost $200 for the first civil offense, $300 for the second and $400 for the third and each subsequent citation.

The measure also calls for people who leave a mess to pay for its cleanup.

The first reading is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2022.

It the measure passes all the hurdles, it will become law Dec. 20, 2022

