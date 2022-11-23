Midnight shooting leaves one dead

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies have not released the address or identity of the victim, citing privacy concerns and stated that the identity would be released after the coroner’s report was completed, if at all.

It is not immediately clear how many people were involved in the shooting. Authorities say that they have spoken to all involved parties, but did not confirm or deny if any arrests have been made.

Investigators state that they believe that the shooting was the result of a “domestic disturbance” that began earlier in the evening, but provided no other information.

___

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Police charged a 31-year-old man with animal cruelty after a dog was found locked in a closet...
Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog found locked inside vacant house

Latest News

Grand Junction fire fighters work to extinguish a garage fire as black smoke billows out.
Garage fire injures one, displaces three
KKCO SALVATION ARMY
KKCO SALVATION ARMY
KKCO WOLF HEARING
KKCO WOLF HEARING
KKCO HATE SPEECH
KKCO HATE SPEECH