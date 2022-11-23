Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Breaking News
Breaking News
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday night to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, CNN reports.

There are multiple fatalities and injuries, according to Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., WAVY reports.

Police believe the lone shooter is dead.

