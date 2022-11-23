Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.

Mountain Snow Wednesday & Thursday

Before we get to Thanksgiving, however, we have to contend with a shot at some snow. The snow will mainly fall in the mountains from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. It may linger in the High Country and along the Front Range Urban Corridor through Thursday morning. For us, it’s maybe some flurries in the valleys with bigger snow on the higher terrain.

A storm system moving inland Tuesday night over the Pacific Northwest is what we’re tracking. This storm system will make progress toward Western Colorado overnight and Wednesday morning. Clouds will thicken up after lunchtime. Snowy spots develop on the Bookcliffs, the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the Elk Mountains. The lowest 5,000 feet of the atmosphere is so dry, however, that the valleys along Highway 50 are unlikely to get any significant snow aside from perhaps some brief flurries.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 4:57 PM. We’ll cool from upper 30s around 6 PM to lower 30s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 21 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Snow is possible after noon, especially amid the higher elevations. High temperatures will be near 45 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez.

