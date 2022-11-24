Athletes of the Week: Gavin Brewer and Ty Reed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta High School’s Sophomore Quarterback Ty Reed and Senior Wide Receiver Gavin Brewer have had their hard work and dedication pay off, and they now prepare with the rest of their team for the state championship game.

But getting to the Class 2A state championship has not come without adversity.

Reed suffered a broken collarbone in their first game of the season but was able to return midseason, and since then, lead his team to the state title game.

“I was just dying to come back ever since I broke it, and once I came back, I felt happy, and I got to lead my team to state,” Reed said.

His main target, Gavin Brewer is coming off a phenomenal outing in last week’s semifinal game. Where he caught four passes for 88 yards, and he also scored two touchdowns in a 24-17 win over The Classical Academy.

Brewer says that the team was missing a key element during Reed’s absence.

“I was just super happy to get that long ball back. That big strong arm,” Brewer said.

The two ended up connecting with each other on the first drive of the game against The Classical Academy for the first touchdown. Then again later in the game.

“The first touchdown Coach Johnson put in a nice play to run them off and comeback underneath. They didn’t have an answer for it”. Brewer said.

Reed also added, “We ran the slant a few times and he started jumping it, so when we ran the slant I knew he was going to be there, so I threw it up and let him do his thing.”

Brewer and Reed say that it’s no surprise when the two often connect, since they have an understanding of each other’s game.

“We’ve been putting in work since last season in the summer and stuff so we just been working together a lot”. Brewer said.

“We had a whole offseason to work after last year and then coming back we had a bye week. I got the chance to work with Gavin and gaining our chemistry back together,” Reed said.

The Panthers haven’t won a state title since 1960. It’ll be their first appearance since 2019 where Brewer was a freshman and Reed was in middle school.

The quarterback-receiver tandem say that they are expecting to make some highlight plays in the championship game.

“One play would be to get some deep balls to Gavin. We have him on a matchup that we really like,” Reed said.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.