A beautiful Thanksgiving leading to a sunny Black Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving day across the Western Slope. Cloud cover this morning will continue to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day. Areas south of Pueblo will have any active snowfall push eastward towards the evening hours, leaving some cloud cover behind. Clear skies later in the day will carry over into the overnight hours as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower the 20s.

For Black Friday tomorrow, temperatures will continue to remain on a slight warming trend. In Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, while Delta and Cortez will sit in the upper 40s. Again, just like our Thanksgiving, we will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, which will apply throughout most of the state.

However, once we get into the weekend, while we sit under mostly sunny skies for the morning and afternoon hours, cloud cover will push in from the west towards the evening hours. Temperatures on Saturday will continue rising to the upper 40s to lower 50s for our four locations mentioned. While conditions will remain dry, there is a chance that areas in the San Juans, along the Contentinal Divide, and the high country could see snow showers towards the nighttime and overnight hours.

Overcast skies will continue into Sunday and at the start of next week. Many of our locations will have temperatures become the warmest over the next seven days, either on Sunday or Monday.

By Tuesday, temperatures and conditions will change dramatically, with temperatures falling at or below the freezing point for most locations. It will also be the best day to receive widespread snow showers across the Western Slope. Areas in the higher elevations have the best chance of receiving the most snowfall reaching up to a foot or more in some locations.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.