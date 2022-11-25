Clouds increase this weekend, snow possible next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny skies started to break through the clouds yesterday morning, and we’re continuing to see those sunny skies almost 24 hours later around the Western Slope. Skies will remain almost cloudless across the region through the rest of the day today with high temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s. We may see a few clouds quickly pass through overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning, otherwise we’ll see plenty of clear skies with overnight lows in the lower and middle 20s.

Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine, but the arrival of a disturbance by early Saturday afternoon will increase clouds quite a bit across the region. Isolated rain and snow showers will become a bit more widespread generally over the higher elevations into the evening and overnight hours Saturday night. Drier air should keep most of the valleys dry, and even places that see snow along the Flat Tops, the High Country, the Grand Mesa, the Continental Divide, and portions of the San Juan Mountains should only see anywhere between a trace to as much as 2 inches of snow. Any remaining snow showers will taper off overnight Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We should see a bit more sunshine on Sunday, but still expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s.

The bigger disturbance moves through the Western Slope by early next week. Clouds will increase across the region Monday afternoon, then rain and snow showers become more numerous by Monday evening and Monday night. The first rain and snow showers will likely develop over the higher elevations, then spread all across the Western Slope--including the valleys--overnight Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. Colder air moves in Tuesday morning, transitioning almost all of the rain over to snow, then snow showers will continue across the Western Slope through the rest of the day before tapering off overnight Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Skies will clear out some once again on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies back into the region. Leftover snow on the ground will likely keep temperatures on the chilly side of things, in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday and the upper 30s to lower 40s on Thursday.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

