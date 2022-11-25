Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 4:55 PM. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 30s around 6 PM to mid-30s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 21 degrees around Grand Junction, 16 degrees around Montrose, 18 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez.

Weather This Weekend

A weak disturbance will blow by on Saturday. It can bring some snow to the mountains, but for us it likely just means clouds. Saturday will warm from 20s in the morning to upper 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will increase again in the afternoon. The day will warm from 20s in the morning to mid-40s in the afternoon.

Our Next Weather Maker

Sunday’s increase in clouds is the result of an approaching storm system. It will track inland over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday and start to send some clouds in our direction. That storm system is at our doorstep by Monday afternoon. A brief rain shower is possible Monday afternoon, but it’s overnight when things really take a turn. Snow will begin increasing around 9 PM to midnight Monday night, and it will fall through much of Tuesday before it ends Tuesday night. It’s too early to pin down exact timing and snow amounts, but some of our long-range data have suggested up to around 10 inches of snow around Grand Junction. That much snow in Grand Junction is unlikely, but our data showing such a strong signal for snow so far out in time is a testament to the increasing likelihood of snow for our area. As this storm system exits our area Tuesday night, a new storm system moves over the Pacific Northwest. That could arrive on Friday with our next round of rain and snow. We’ll be watching both of these storm systems closely, and we’ll keep you updated.

