Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained

A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On the evening Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction.

Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.

The vehicle was a Ford Explorer that crashed and rolled several times before coming to a stop only inches from the east and west railroad tracks, stopping all rail traffic.

Deputies saw a man flee on foot from the Ford and began a foot chase. The man was detained and connected to the robbery on I-70B.

The registered owner of the car was contacted and was found to be a relative of the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital before being booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for robbery, reckless driving and DUI.

The Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol are investigating. Other charges are pending due to the outcome of the investigation.

