Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in the parking lot outside the business.
This incident follows a previous incident at the same location, an early morning shooting that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022.
