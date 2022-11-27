Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in the parking lot outside the business.

This incident follows a previous incident at the same location, an early morning shooting that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022.

