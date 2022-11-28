Garage fire leaves residents temporarily displaced

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a garage fire that left one person with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, multiple phone calls came in from neighbors for a garage fire near the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road.

Three adults and a dog are temporarily displaced from the home.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters checked inside and outside the home and found that the fire had not extended beyond the garage. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and extinguish the flames.

While the home had minor smoke damage, the garage and one vehicle inside were significantly damaged and a vehicle outside the garage had minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

GJFD responded with Ambulance 2, Ambulance 12, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Truck 6, a Medical Officer, and Battalion Chief. GJPD also responded and assisted with scene safety.

