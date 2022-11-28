Montrose County girl went missing Sunday night

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl.

Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding Kelly’s whereabouts to call the Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at (970) 249-9110.

