Montrose County girl went missing Sunday night

An image of Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl. Kelly is described as five foot three...
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.(Montrose County Sheriff's Office)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl.

Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding Kelly’s whereabouts to call the Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at (970) 249-9110.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
Police Lights
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
All occupants and several pets were able to escape the house fire that occurred in Grand...
House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated
Inside-out prison program enables inmates to pursue higher education
Inside-out prison program enables inmates to pursue higher education
Brewery owned by Club Q hero reopens, other breweries plan to donate money to victims
Brewery owned by Club Q hero reopens, other breweries plan to donate money to victims