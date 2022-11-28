Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm.

Snowfall was the story last night and will continue to be the story for tomorrow and Tuesday. However, it will be the calm before the winter storm as temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 20s for most of the Western Slope tonight and sitting under primarily clear skies.

Tomorrow, we will sit under partly cloudy skies in the morning before cloud cover builds around the afternoon. Temperatures will reach around the upper 40s to lower 40s for many locations across the Western Slope. Then snowfall will occur in the Northern portion of the state around Craig and Steamboat Springs during the evening hours.

Snowfall will continue to push southward and become more widespread overnight, where the early morning hours on Tuesday is the best chance for Grand Junction to receive snowfall. However, snowfall will become scattered in the afternoon as it slowly leaves the state. Around the evening hours, most of the snowfall will have left the state, winter weather alerts will expire, and skies will start to open up, leading to a clear night.

For locations that received snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday morning, this next winter storm will add to the snowfall that has accumulated. Areas in the high country can receive anywhere from six to ten inches of snowfall from this upcoming winter storm alone. For our valleys, snowfall accumulation can range from 1-2 inches. Snowfall can reach or exceed the foto margin for the mountains and higher elevations.

Along with the snowfall, temperatures will take a dip as a dip in our jet stream will allow colder air from the North to track southward into the state. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 30s for many locations across the Western Slope. Some areas in the San Juans can have highs only in the 20-degree range. There will be little change to the temperatures carrying over into Wednesday for most Western Slope.

We will see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Thursday; temperatures will rise back into the 40s for many places. However, there is a slight chance another snowmaker will arrive in the state on Friday, based on what models are showcasing as of Sunday, November 27. They are likely to change as the week progresses. Cloud cover will start to build back into the Western Slope for the weekend, and conditions will remain dry for the most part, but a few areas in our mountains could receive some snowfall on Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

