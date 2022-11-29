Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.(David Jones)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police.

The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for reopening.

According to witnesses, one car was rear ended and triggered a cascade of collisions that caused the following accidents. Police said that several people were hospitalized, but it was not immediately clear exactly how many were injured or what condition they were in.

No other information is available at this time.

___

This story is actively developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
Police Lights
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Club Q update: words about where funds should be allocated and an update on a survivor.
Club Q update: allocated funds and survivor update
A small business in Grand Junction shares their story about their success with Small Business...
Small business Saturday follow-up (Sunday)
Skillz skilled gaming business was robbed, the suspect crashed his vehicle and was caught...
Skillz skilled gaming business robbery
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department