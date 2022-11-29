Winter storm to bring snowfall for most of the state

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are active and will expire tomorrow during the evening hours. Areas in the warning can have wind gusts from 30-50 miles per hour (mph) and snowfall ranging from 8-16 inches.

Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory can have wind gusts around 20-40 mph, with snowfall accusations around 3-5. Some places can receive isolated higher snowfall amounts and stronger winds, creating blowing snow conditions.

Winter Weather Alerts for most of the state (KKCO / KJCT)

Snowfall totals from the winter storm (KKCO / KJCT)

A winter storm is already moving into the state, and for the evening hours, areas towards the state line of Wyoming are starting to see some snowfall, including Craig and Steamboat Springs. The winter storm will continue to progress southward as the remainder of the day moves onward. Grand Junction has a chance of receiving a light shower to some mixed precipitation tonight before the early morning hours transition any rainfall into snowfall tomorrow. Most of the snowfall will reach its peak intensity towards the early morning hours, impacting areas along the I-70 corridor, in the high country, and at higher elevations.

For tomorrow, snowfall will continue throughout most of the day. Still, it will become more scattered as we near the afternoon hours, focusing most of its attention on the higher elevations and portions of the high country. By the evening hours, most of the state will remain dry and have some light cloud cover or mainly stay clear.

Temperatures tomorrow will also dip into the 30s for most of the Western Slope, with areas in the San Junas staying in the 20-degree range. Most locations will remain in the 30s and 20s for our Wednesday as we stay under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm back into the 40s by Thursday and lead into the start of the weekend.

By Friday, there is another chance for another snowmaker to arrive back into the Western Slope, and it is possible to continue into the weekend and the start of next week. Currently, models suggest snowfall from Friday thru Monday for most of the Western Slope, but our First Alert Weather team will continue to track the possibility of more snowfall.

