Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash

Latest News

The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues
DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
Netflix releases first trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. On...
US revises up last quarter’s economic growth to 2.9% rate