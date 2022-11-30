Staying quiet before the next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.

Across the Western Slope, many areas saw snowfall ranging from a couple of inches to 6 inches. For Grand Junction, snowfall reached one inch, Palisade at 1.6 inches, Montrose at 2.5, Glenwood Springs at 3.8, and some areas down in the San Juans nearing or exceeding the 5-inch margin. For the higher elevations, snowfall approached one foot of snow.

From the recent winter storm that passed through, a cold front traveled eastward through the state. While this front was responsible for allowing snowfall to occur, it also kept temperatures throughout the day chillier than Monday, November 28. For tonight, temperatures will also remain cold, with many locations across the Western Slope staying in the teens and some in the single digits, like Durango and Cortez.

For the next few days, conditions will remain quiet, and we will see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. Temperatures tomorrow will continue to stay around where they were for today. Those temperatures will remain in the thirty-degree range in Grand Junction and Montrose. By Thursday, a significant warm-up is ahead for the Western Slope, with many places reaching into the upper 40s to lower 30s. Temperatures will remain around the mid to upper 40s by Friday and the weekend. However, Friday will be another weather-maker for the Western Slope.

The next weather maker will bring isolated snow showers across the Western Slope and reach areas in the higher elevations and the high country. However, our valleys have a better chance of receiving scattered showers than snow. Timing for this next snowmaker will arrive around the late afternoon, based on current models.

By Saturday, rain and snow will remain low for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose but have a better chance for Cortez. All four locations will start to increase for Sunday, with the best chance of rain and snow showers to occur by the start of next week. Accumulation amounts are still yet determined for Friday. Still, some models suggest around 4-6 inches of snowfall for the high country and nearing the 10-inch margin for our mountains. These accumulation amounts will most likely change as the week progresses onward.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

