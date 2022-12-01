Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

Firefighters work to contain a blaze inside a Quonset-style building
Firefighters work to contain a blaze inside a Quonset-style building
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m.

The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but also stated that one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. It was not immediately clear how that person was injured or if they were a resident of the building. The injured person was not hospitalized, according to a press release from the GJFD.

Firefighters said that the flames spread from the building and threatened a nearby power pole before it could be contained, and that the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. Grand Valley Power reportedly responded to check the power pole for damage.

The fire department responded with two ambulances, four fire engines, one medic, and a battalion chief.

No other information was released by authorities.

