Hit-and-run near Highway 50, bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries

Two emergency personnel stand outside of a Grand Junction Fire ambulance.
Two emergency personnel stand outside of a Grand Junction Fire ambulance.(David Jones)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A cyclist’s night took a turn for the worse Wednesday after a hit-and-run left the 28-year-old hospitalized and seriously hurt.

The Grand Junction Police Department says that it responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. that evening, after a 911 caller reported that a bicyclist was hit by a light-colored sedan. Authorities say that the crash happened near the crossroads of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue.

The crash happened near the crossroads of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue.(KKCO/KJCT)

Investigators say that the driver of the sedan has not been identified yet, but said that the crash is under investigation.

The GJPD asks anyone with information to call its non-emergency dispatch at (970) 242-6707.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

