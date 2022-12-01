The race for House District 3 goes to recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount.

In a release provided to KKCO 11, the Secretary of State’s office said that all counties within CD-3 were notified to prepare for a recount, and gave a deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”

Bipartisan canvass boards will run logic and accuracy tests on required voting equipment before the counties start their recounts. The Secretary of State’s office says that all ballots will be recounted in the same manner they were counted during the initial election, meaning that all counties will be re-scanning ballots using the equipment as what was used in the initial election. The only exception is San Juan County, which will perform the recount by hand.

