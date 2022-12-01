Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are looking for some time to start reading a new book in these colder months, look no further.

Joseph Colwell, an author, wrote his newest novel, ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’. The book follows the story of a young girl with big dreams who quickly endures heartbreak and setbacks ultimately leading to her recluse like nature.

While based in fiction the book holds bits of real life experiences as Colwell himself lives on a property in rural Colorado where the previous owner was a recluse where not much is known about her.

