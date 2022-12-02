CMU names Mike Mendoza Head Wrestling Coach

Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach.
Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach.
By Brandon Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach.

Mendoza has been overseeing the programs operations since Former Head Coach Chuck Pipher retired in October.

“Been with the Program for three and a half years, so this is kind of just transitioning into the Head Coach position,” Mendoza said.

Before Mendoza came to CMU he made some impressive stops at Northwestern Junior College, Boise State, Cal State Bakersfield, and Adams State.

“My plan since I came here, and Coach Pipher’s plans as well and the administration gave obviously had to give a blessing on it, and they have and did.” Mendoza said.

During his time in Grand Junction, Mendoza helped the team win back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

“This is a great program, great history, I mean if you look at the wall, RMAC championships, All-Americans and winning a couple of conference championships. Very excited about the future of the program and really building this program to be competing for a national title as a team.” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash

Latest News

Firefighters work to contain a blaze inside a Quonset-style building
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
Colorado lost 85 percent of egg-producing birds due to bird flu
Colorado lost 85 percent of egg-producing birds due to bird flu in 2022
Deputies save dogs from burning camper
Deputies save dogs from burning camper
Delta Police puzzled by small handgun left on Lincoln Elementary campus
Delta Police puzzled by small handgun left on Lincoln Elementary campus