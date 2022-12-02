The New Colorado Mesa University Strategic Plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The end of the school year is closely approaching and with it comes a new Colorado Mesa University strategic plan.

The new strategic plan aims to include every aspect from campus life including, students, faculty, and staff.

One of the ways students are embracing the new strategic plan is through creating hands-on involvement in campus like a music video one student athlete made. To watch the full video you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.