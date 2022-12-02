Winter storm brings heavy snow to the higher elevations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been a very busy First Alert Weather Day around the Western Slope this morning, particularly in the higher elevations. The valleys have stayed mostly quiet with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers at times, but it is a much different story around the higher elevations, especially closer to the Continental Divide. Snow, some heavy at times, has made travel difficult both along Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Vail, and Highway 550 from Ridgway through the San Juan Mountains. Snow is also coming down heavily at times atop the Grand Mesa and around Crested Butte as well. Blowing snow will be an issue in many locations as well, with sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 and 60 mph. Heavy, blowing snow will drop visibility add to the difficulty of travel over the Continental Divide along Interstate 70. Valley rain and mountain snow will continue across much of the Western Slope through the morning, then things will start to dry out into the afternoon as a passing cold front takes most of the moisture with it. We’re already seeing some sunshine in Grand Junction, and more of the same is possible around the western portions of the region late this afternoon. After the cold front passes, we should see temperatures only rebound back into the lower and middle 40s. Some clouds will return to the Western Slope overnight tonight with lows in the lower and middle 20s.

Some moisture will retreat northward again across the Western Slope on Saturday, potentially bringing a round of rain and snow showers through the region primarily through Saturday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue otherwise with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll turn much drier once again on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle and upper 40s.

The forecast for early next week is still a messy one for now. Moisture will once again return to the region, bringing a few more chances of rain and snow showers to the Western Slope through Wednesday morning. We don’t really have enough data consistency and agreement to discuss timing, snowfall totals, and exact impacts at this moment, but chances are certainly there for additional chances for rain and snow showers through the opening half of next week. We’ll turn drier once more into Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs dropping into the upper 30s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

