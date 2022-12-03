Barn fire in Grand Junction early Saturday morning

A barn fire ignited in the early morning hours on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 2:22 a.m. on December 3, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire behind a home near the 2800 block of Unaweep Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a barn on the property.

No injuries were reported for people or animals.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and protect the home and other buildings on the property, but the barn and significant amounts of hay were destroyed from the fire.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

The origin of the fire and cause are yet to be determined.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire with three ambulances, six fire trucks and engines, and a Battalion Chief. The Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with traffic control and scene safety.

