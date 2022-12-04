A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.

Temperatures today reached into the lower 40s for both Grand Junction and Montrose. Tonight, cloud cover will continue, staying under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper to mid-20s. Tomorrow, those temperatures will warm into the upper 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and lower 50s for Cortez and Delta. Cloud cover will continue to stick around throughout most of the day.

Low temperatures (KKCO / KJCT)

While most of the Western Slope will sit under cloudy skies, the morning and afternoon hours will remain quiet for most of the state. Where more snowfall moves back in is towards the evening hours and, once again, will focus on the higher elevations and the high country.

As snowfall arrives during the evening hours, it will continue for some locations overnight and throughout most of the day on Monday. Monday also brings more moisture into the state so snowfall can get heavier, especially for areas in the high country and higher elevations. For our valleys, there is a chance that we could receive rain and snow mixed around the afternoon hours.

Snowfall accumulations can vary but lead into Wednesday; some areas can receive around 6-8 inches of snowfall, others around 4-7 inches, and the mountains nearing or exceeding a foot. Temperatures on Wednesday will also fall for many locations. Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures cool into the lower 40s, and Montrose will continue that process into the upper 30s by Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.