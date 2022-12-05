Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90

Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.
Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.(Josh Hallett / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bob McGrath, an original cast member of Sesame Street has died. McGrath was 90 years old.

McGrath’s family announced his passing on Facebook Sunday, saying he died “peacefully at home, surrounded by family.”

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the hit children’s television show, posted a tribute on Twitter mourning McGrath’s passing. The workshop said McGrath worked with Sesame Street for over 50 years.

The workshop also said, “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world... whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, front left, passes the ball around Denver Nuggets...
Alvarado’s 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon...
Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away