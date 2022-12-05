Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says

A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday. (Source: KOMO/VYCTORIA SANCHEZ/PHOTOS/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KOMO) - A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.

“It was a huge safety hazard, and they didn’t even recognize it until my dog was dead,” she said.

The Gig Harbor woman was with her dog, Maverick, a service dog in training, on Friday at the Holiday Magic event.

She claims her friend first felt an electric jolt before Maverick was electrocuted near one of the light displays.

“He fell to the ground and started crying for me to help him, and that’s when fair staff immediately called medics to come over there because he wasn’t moving. He was just crying. And I wanted to help him so bad,” Sanchez said.

Medics gave oxygen to the 9-month-old dog, but he never recovered.

Sanchez is calling out the fairgrounds, saying they should have done more to make sure all areas of the facility were safe before opening their event to the public.

“With an event, especially like that, you have a lot of lights, you have a lot of kids and people bringing their families. You should’ve done the proper safety checks to ensure something like this wouldn’t happen,” Sanchez said.

A spokesperson with the state fairgrounds confirmed an investigation found an issue with an underground wire.

She added they have done a comprehensive review of the grounds and added additional enhanced safety measures, adding safety is their top priority.

But Sanchez said she’s left broken, helpless and angry.

“It’s not enough to just offer me your condolences. I mean, nothing could be done in that moment, but something could’ve been done prior to prevent what happened,” Sanchez said.

Copyright 2022 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
Thousands of fentanyl pills taken off the streets
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to death of high school student from Fentanyl
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
FILE - methamphetamine
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

Latest News

The Senate race in Georgia is finally drawing to a close.
Warnock, Walker make final push ahead of runoff election
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog reportedly eletrocuted at holiday event
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Russian media report unexplained blasts at 2 military bases
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
Outages could last days after shootings at substations