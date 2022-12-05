First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November.

Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Mesa County Public Health wants to remind everyone that it is never too late to get a flu shot, and flu shots are the best source of protection from severe complications.

The flu vaccine is still available at Mesa County Public Health for anyone in the community ages six months and older. Call 970-248-6906 to schedule an appointment.

It takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to be fully effective.

Other prevention methods include staying home if sick, washing hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

