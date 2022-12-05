‘Goblin Mode’ chosen as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022

Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.(Twitter/@OxUniPress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you embraced a bit of lethargy during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

In fact, that behavior has become such a phenomenon, it has inspired the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022: “Goblin Mode.”

Oxford University Press says “Goblin Mode” is when you’re “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The word more or less means the opposite of trying to better yourself.

This is the first time the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public.

Goblin Mode beat out its two competitors “Metaverse” and the hashtag “I Stand With.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
Thousands of fentanyl pills taken off the streets
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to death of high school student from Fentanyl
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
FILE - methamphetamine
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Older drivers are more likely to die in a car accident because of their fragility. (Source:...
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week hopes to keep seniors safe while traveling