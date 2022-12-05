Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction

Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.(KKCO / KJCT)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs.

The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation.

The ordinance balances many goals; among them are efficient water use, reasonable and successful maintenance practices, a robust tree canopy, diverse plantings and distinctive site designs.

The proposed revision includes many minor adjustments compiled with important changes. These include stronger pathways to maximize water conservation while using climate-appropriate landscaping, preserving significant trees and planting diverse landscapes.

The Grand Junction City Council will discuss this in Wednesday’s meeting on December 7, 2022.

The full proposal and other topics that will be discussed in the meeting can be found on the City of Grand Junction website.

The proposed amendments remain largely the same as presented at the August 23 Planning Commission hearing, but portions of the analysis section of this report have been updated to reflect the changes, specifically the Water Conservation, Significant Trees, and Suitable Plants List section.

