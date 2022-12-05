Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

