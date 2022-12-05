Police: Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder, suicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two children and one man died in Fort Collins in what police believe involved murder and suicide.

Fort Collins Police Services said in a statement that a man called 911 at 10:25 a.m. to report three people were dead in a home.

Responding officers found two children and a man who had died. Police believe the man is the person who called 911.

Based on preliminary information, police are investigating it as a possible murder and suicide. The three people knew each other and there’s no indication of an ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

Police said the Larimer County coroner will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identities of those who died. No further information about the circumstances was released, including the ages of the children.

Deputy Chief Greg Yeager called it a shocking and tragic situation.

“This a sad day for our entire community, and we will work diligently to determine what occurred,” Yeager said in the statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.