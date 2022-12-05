Proposed increase in water and sewage rate

Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Grand Junction's water treatment facility.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the Grand Junction City Council will continue to discuss recommended changes to rates, fees, and charges that were previously discussed in the Council Budget Workshops and the Joint Sewer Board Meeting.

The City operates the water, irrigation, graywater, sewer, solid waste, and recycling services as stand-alone enterprise accounts.

Water rates are increasing, $0.43 per month for the minimum water usage up to 3,000 gallons per month.

Irrigation rates are increasing by 5 percent for all users within the Ridges Irrigation area including single family, multi-family, parks and the golf course.

With the newly established Graywater program, the City will be implementing permit fees ranging from $50 for single family to $400 for non-single family uses.

Wastewater monthly service charges are increasing $1.24 per month, there is a 6.2 percent increase in the plant investment fee, a 3 percent increase to sewer trunk line extension fees, and industrial pretreatment surcharges are increasing based on type of discharge.

Solid Waste rates are increasing, between $1.00 and $2.75 per month with lesser increases for the smaller size containers to encourage recycling.

With the City’s assumption of recycling services, new rates are established, including a new size of a container for recycling customers only. All recycling rates are lower than non-recycling rates again to encourage recycling.

The full proposal can be found online.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
Thousands of fentanyl pills taken off the streets
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to death of high school student from Fentanyl
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

Homeless crisis still graphic.
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction
Older drivers are more likely to die in a car accident because of their fragility. (Source:...
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week hopes to keep seniors safe while traveling
Xcel Energy taking bids for clean energy proposals
Xcel Energy taking bids for clean energy proposals